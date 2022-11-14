ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $64MM of Equipment and Trucks in Houston

Ritchie Bros. attracted more than 11,200 online bidders to compete for more than 6,000 items, generating more than $64 million in gross transaction value at its final auction of the year in Houston. Approximately 87% of the equipment in the Nov 8 – 10 auction was sold to U.S. buyers,...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Project Planned in Pearland

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Levey Group acquired a 38-acre tract near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road where the Houston-based firm will develop Levey Logistics Park. Levey Logistics Park will consist of two industrial buildings, one cross-dock and one rear-load, spanning...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November

New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

