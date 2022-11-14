ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Mashed

Ina Garten's 'Game Plan' For Thanksgiving Dinner

Declared a public holiday in 1862, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, enjoy great food, and be thankful for different things (via Statista). While everyone's Thanksgiving day meal might look different, an example spread could include a roasted turkey, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, bread rolls, and pumpkin pie. According to YouGovAmerica, the most popular Thanksgiving sides include stuffing and mashed potatoes, with 53% of Americans favoring the former and 51% choosing the latter.
Scary Mommy

How Long Are Leftovers Good For, Anyway? The Verdict On That Week-Old Turkey Dinner

Leftover season is here! Of course, most of us deal with leftovers all year long. Especially if your family is on the smaller side, you often end up making too much for dinner. A small cup of mac and cheese or a leftover burger gets eaten the next day. But once you get into the holidays, leftovers reach new levels. Thanksgiving means that suddenly you're left with pounds and pounds of carved turkey, a giant crock of delicious stuffing, and roughly a bathtub full of gravy. And for many families, especially those with thrifty relatives who are vocal that you should "waste not, want not," the only answer is to eat myriad variations of a turkey dinner for the next two weeks. Is that really healthy, though? How long are leftovers good for? Inquiring stomachs need to know.
Reader's Digest

How to Freeze Almost Every Type of Food

Whether you’re trying to reduce food waste, save money by buying in bulk or figure out what to do with an overly generous edible gift, there’s a good chance you’ve taken to Google to ask, “Can you freeze this food?” Let’s face it: Even if your fridge organization is completely on point, there will always be days when it makes more sense to move that bread, produce or chicken stock to the freezer.
KPEL 96.5

Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner? Butterball’s Hotline is Here to Help

Do you have turkey questions? Don’t worry we have you covered. Did you know that there is a hotline that will help you make Thanksgiving dinner a hit?. That’s right. So if you are like me and don’t know the first thing about cooking a turkey you can call Butterball’s “Turkey Talk-Line” and ask all the questions you can think of… related to turkey that is.
Houston Chronicle

Food chat: Simple math equals sufficient sides

Each Wednesday at noon, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal answer questions and provide practical cooking advice in a chat with readers. Aaron and Becky write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post's team dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. On a recent Wednesday, Recipes Editor Ann Maloney joined the chat in place of Aaron, who was out sick. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
The Independent

Healthy and delicious £1 meals the whole family will love

“There’s no need to sacrifice taste, excitement or nutritional value when cooking budget-friendly food,” says Becky Excell, best-selling author and gluten free food writer. Excell has put her budgeting skills to the test to create these nutritious and low-cost recipes, which work out at just £1 per person. From a delicious rice dish to a festive-themed winter pie, these recipes offer families affordable and easily achievable recipe inspiration, with all ingredients available from your local Aldi. All leftovers from your food shop can easily be used up in future lunches or dinners – just don’t forget to pop them in...
Axios

Sunday Supper Movement's tips for Thanksgiving cooking

If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, it's time to start getting ready. Why it matters: Palm Harbor-based food blogger Isabel Laessig, who runs Sunday Supper Movement, shared some advice with us to help make this year's Turkey Day run as smoothly as grandma's gravy recipe. Her tips:. Start early....

