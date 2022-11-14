Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
January-like cold continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January-like cold and strong northwest winds will hold fast into the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the teens and twenties with highs in the 20s and 30s. Intermittent flurries are possible Today and Thursday, but no accumulations are expected. Attention then turns towards a warm up next week with highs in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A storm does loom for the middle of the week, but impacts to holiday travel leading up to Thanksgiving remain murky at this time.
Kansas City’s Snow Team prepared ahead of winter weather
The City is pretreating roads ahead of a minor weather event tonight. Crews will be out in shifts ensuring major roads will not be impacted. The City is prepared for the approaching snowfall Monday night; however it is not expected to be significant. The City has a fleet of 290...
Light snow flurries could impact your morning drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.
Snow is on the way Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Records reveal direct conversations between city, state leaders to force clean up along KCMO highways
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have seen the increased amount of trash along Kansas City Missouri's highways during the past couple of years, you are not alone. The tires, takeout containers, plastic bags, and discarded furniture have served as a rotten reminder of a pandemic that stalled litter cleanup efforts along the city's major interstates.
Rain changing over to snow Monday night into Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We will see rain and snow Monday night. Lows will be near 30. Accumulating snow is expected with a half an inch to 2 inches likely with isolated spots receiving up to 3 inches of wet snow. Snow will move out Tuesday morning with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Chilly and blustery weather continues through the week with highs mainly in the 30s and lows in the low 20s, similar to January temperatures.
Kansas City residents prepare for 1st snowfall of season
People across the Kansas City area are putting down their rakes and reaching for their shovels after snow is expected on Monday night into Tuesday night.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
Flu cases across Kansas City metro double in past 2 weeks
Flu season is off to an early and strong start in the Kansas City area.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
