Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

January-like cold continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January-like cold and strong northwest winds will hold fast into the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the teens and twenties with highs in the 20s and 30s. Intermittent flurries are possible Today and Thursday, but no accumulations are expected. Attention then turns towards a warm up next week with highs in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A storm does loom for the middle of the week, but impacts to holiday travel leading up to Thanksgiving remain murky at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A few flurries possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight. Patchy flurries are possible through the day on Thursday. Highs will be near 40 degrees Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits Friday morning with lows in the mid-teens. Highs will stay below freezing Friday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

A few snowflakes are in Thursday's forecast

A cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and could bring a brief band of snow with it. Thanksgiving week will bring warmer temperatures in the 50s. Tonight: Increasing clouds and bitterly cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 22°. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The cold November pattern gets colder

Slightly warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Thanksgiving week will see a big warm-up into the 50s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: W-NW 10-15mph. Low: 22°. Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more clouds northeast of KC. Breezy and cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Kansas City’s Snow Team prepared ahead of winter weather

The City is pretreating roads ahead of a minor weather event tonight. Crews will be out in shifts ensuring major roads will not be impacted. The City is prepared for the approaching snowfall Monday night; however it is not expected to be significant. The City has a fleet of 290...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Light snow flurries could impact your morning drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Snow is on the way Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain changing over to snow Monday night into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We will see rain and snow Monday night. Lows will be near 30. Accumulating snow is expected with a half an inch to 2 inches likely with isolated spots receiving up to 3 inches of wet snow. Snow will move out Tuesday morning with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Chilly and blustery weather continues through the week with highs mainly in the 30s and lows in the low 20s, similar to January temperatures.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
KANSAS CITY, MO

