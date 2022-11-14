ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

By CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University.

According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female.

Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County.

Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.

