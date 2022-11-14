ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order.

Moses McKenzie, principal at P.S. 20, and Roz Thompson, senior public affairs for AAA Northeast, spent years working on Monday’s academic lesson, which included a march around the school perimeter.

“[Ruby] looked at her family – she said ‘Hey, I want an education. I want to go to school’ and that's what we try to instill in our students here,” said McKenzie.

Christie Amenda, an eighth grader, called Ruby Bridges “a pillar” and “an American activist.”

“Without her, who knows where we would be,” she said. “She really paved the way to prove that our possibilities are endless.”

P.S. 20 school officials say they plan to make the Ruby Walk an annual event and are hopeful to get Bridges to attend. She still lives in New Orleans.

The Young Men’s Leadership Academy also commemorated the 62-year anniversary.

