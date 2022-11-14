ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Il3GE_0jAMKpfZ00

A new effort in the fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has made it illegal for them to fill up at gas stations in one New Jersey city.

Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.

The vehicles are permitted to be filled up if they are on flatbeds and not being driven.

Paterson's new ordinance is now in the public comment period and makes exceptions for gas station attendants who fear for their lives.

In cases like that, attendants can fill up the illegal vehicles but need to call police immediately after.

Operation Confiscation: A crackdown of illegal dirt bikes in Paterson

Comments / 7

Brítanny Ortiz Pérez
2d ago

we're is Felix de Jesus please help us find our brother back home safe please help 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Erratic driver complaint leads to DWI, drug arrest in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly driving erratically in Byram Township. On November 2, police responded to an erratic driver complaint on Route 206. The officer located the vehicle and observed...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ATM User Robbed At Gunpoint In Kearny

A 49-year-old Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. One light- and one dark-skinned man approached the victim at the ATM outside of Schuyler Savings on Davis Avenue around 8:30 p.m., local police said. One of the suspects, both wearing masks, flashed...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Deceased, neglected cats and dogs found in N.J. home, cops say

A 37-year-old New Jersey woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after police found deceased and malnourished cats and dogs in her Bergen County home, authorities said. A concerned friend who doesn’t reside in the house on 30th Street in Fair Lawn notified police, Fair Lawn Police Sgt....
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
fox5ny.com

Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

What is going on in Bayonne?

The other day, while leaving the Main Post Office, I had a very unpleasant experience. We know parking is not good to say the least in in Bayonne and has been the main cause of the demise of many small businesses. I was parked at the corner which I thought...
BAYONNE, NJ
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy