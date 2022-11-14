Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

A new effort in the fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has made it illegal for them to fill up at gas stations in one New Jersey city.

Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.

The vehicles are permitted to be filled up if they are on flatbeds and not being driven.

Paterson's new ordinance is now in the public comment period and makes exceptions for gas station attendants who fear for their lives.

In cases like that, attendants can fill up the illegal vehicles but need to call police immediately after.

Operation Confiscation: A crackdown of illegal dirt bikes in Paterson