Matawan, NJ

Plan to euthanize stray cats in Matawan scrapped

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A short-lived "plan" to address a growing problem with feral cats has been scrapped in Matawan.

An announcement from the Matawan Police Department suggests it was never involved in the formulation of the idea to trap certain strays, which it said did not result in the capture of any animals.

Notices that had been distributed in the community stated that loose animals would be captured and held for a week, before being euthanized by the Monmouth County SPCA if they were not claimed.

Management at the SPCA quickly distanced themselves from the plan, and it was canceled shortly after.

