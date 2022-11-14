Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
WITN
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
wcti12.com
Authorities looking for driver who threw hammers during chase
PITT COUNTY— Authorities are searching for a driver who threw hammers at them during a police chase in Pitt County. Grifton Police said the chase happened around 11 a.m. on November 14 when they responded to a home on Dawson Rd. for a communicating threats call. Police said that...
wcti12.com
Neighbor speaks out about bodies found in Duplin County
We have an update to the deaths of two people in Duplin County in a home near Warsaw. On November 9th Deputies were called to a house on John Rich Road. They found two people dead inside. Since then, no arrests have been made. When asked for an update, Sheriff...
WITN
Carteret County man arrested on over a dozen drug charges
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies say a Newport man was arrested last week on several drug charges. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Gregory Yancey has been charged with the following:. Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine. Manufacture cocaine. Possession with...
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
Two bodies found in North Carolina home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
wcti12.com
Newport teen arrested on drug charges
Newport, Carteret County — On November 1st, Carteret County detectives arrested John Sugg, 19, of Newport following a traffic stop where officers said they found cocaine and marijuana in the car. The arrest is a result of citizen complaints that Sugg was suspected of selling controlled substances from his...
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department announces Q-and-A "C.L.E.A.R Talks"
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department announced that they will host a question and answer style forum called C.L.E.A.R Talks on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM through 12 PM. C.L.E.A.R stands for Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding. According to the KPD, the C.L.E.A.R Talks will not...
wcti12.com
Havelock man sentenced to prison for fentanyl, heroin, meth distribution
NEW BERN, Craven County — A Havelock man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, will also face five years of supervised release after prison time. Court documents showed Whitehead was distributing the drugs in the Havelock area.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department focused on bridging gap with community
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Kinston Police Department is working on ways to build stronger relationships in the community. The department launched Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding or CLEAR.. for short. It’s a way to get out and gather more feedback from the community. The main goal for...
wcti12.com
Town of Beaufort receives $195,500 grant from Division of Water Resources
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Town of Beaufort is receiving a grant from the Division of Water Resources (DWR) for $195,500. The project the grant money is for involves 16,600 square feet of porous pavement in the parking lanes of Cedar Street between Orange and Marsh streets. The pavement...
WRAL
Holly Springs teens, 15 and 17, killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
wcti12.com
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on a scratch off
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Pamlico County woman won a $200,000 prize on a $5 scratch off ticket. Bridget White, of Oriental, got her ticket at the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After claiming her prize, White took home $142,021.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 13, 14 & 15
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
wcti12.com
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative Substation Vandalized
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) property near Maysville was damaged by vandals on Friday, November 11th. More than 12,000 CCEC members were without power for approximately two hours on Friday as a result of the vandalism. CCEC said it monitors its system constantly, and soon after the outage occurred, crews were...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
Comments / 0