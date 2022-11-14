University of Virginia shooting: Ex-football player suspect in custody, victims ID'd as former teammates

Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Former Gulliver Prep star D’Sean Perry one of 3 killed in Virginia shooting, per report
Another mass shooting Sunday, this time at the University of Virginia, claimed the life of a former Miami Gulliver Prep star.
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son seemed ‘paranoid,’ told him people were ‘picking on him’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said that he is in shock over the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was...
Virginia running back Mike Hollins in critical condition and on ventilator after mass shooting
Virginia running back Mike Hollins is one of two surviving victims of a mass shooting that took place on campus
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus 'believed to be victims of homicide'
The University of Idaho believes four students found dead near campus on Sunday are 'victims of homicide.' The four deceased students were found on King Road in Moscow.
Dallas air show collision: Who are the 6 victims killed?
All six victims killed when B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow on Saturday have been identified.
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are ‘overcome with grief’
The parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," his parents said, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
Idaho police name 4 university students killed in apparent quadruple homicide near campus
Idaho police have released the names of four students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. Authorities do not have any suspects in custody.
3 Virginia football players killed by ex-player in on-campus shooting
Former Virginia football player killed three Cavaliers players in a tragic on-campus shooting. Tragedy has struck Charlottesville, as three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former Cavaliers football player in an on-campus parking deck over Sunday night. University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed former Cavaliers player...
