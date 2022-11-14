ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the victims as:...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Two vintage airplanes collide and crash during Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two vintage airplanes collided and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show reenacting a World War II raid when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m., the FAA said. In a press conference, the Commemorative Air Force said B-17s usually run with a crew of four or five people and that only one person was onboard the P-63. The CAF did...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Planes Collide in Midair During Wings Over Dallas Airshow

Chaos ensued at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday (November 12th) when two planes collided mid-air sending debris falling to the ground. AP News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell...
DALLAS, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Dallas air show crash: 6 people confirmed dead, says county judge

DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
HILLIARD, OH
