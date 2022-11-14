Read full article on original website
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
DALLAS (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the victims as:...
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
A video captured the moment a WWII bomber and fighter plane collided at a Texas airshow, leaving 6 people dead
A Boeing B-17 and a Bell P-63 were involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport that left six people dead.
Two crew members identified in Wings Over Dallas airshow mid-air collision
Tributes have begun to pour out on social media, remembering two crew members who have been identified in the crash that occurred on Saturday.
Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation
DALLAS - A retired Air Force pilot who also flew for American Airlines for many years is providing some insight on what investigators are focusing on in Saturday's deadly air show crash probe. The Commemorative Air Force says the show was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA generally...
6 victims identified after deadly collision between World War II-era planes at Wings Over Dallas air show
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root, and Curt Rowe.
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
NTSB: Crucial items recovered from Dallas air show crash
Investigators have recovered some crucial items as they look into the cause of Saturday’s deadly air show crash in Dallas, they said at a Monday news conference.
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Two vintage airplanes collide and crash during Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two vintage airplanes collided and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show reenacting a World War II raid when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m., the FAA said. In a press conference, the Commemorative Air Force said B-17s usually run with a crew of four or five people and that only one person was onboard the P-63. The CAF did...
Planes Collide in Midair During Wings Over Dallas Airshow
Chaos ensued at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday (November 12th) when two planes collided mid-air sending debris falling to the ground. AP News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell...
Dallas air show crash: 6 people confirmed dead, says county judge
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Video shows aftermath of crashed planes at Dallas air show
A plume of smoke filled the air after two planes collided during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. It is unknown how many people were on the aircrafts, the FAA said.Nov. 12, 2022.
