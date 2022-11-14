Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Election officials nearly done counting ballots in Yakima County; East Valley levy passes
Elections officials have counted nearly all Yakima County ballots for the Nov. 8 election and a levy to expand the East Valley middle school commons has passed. Only 55 uncounted ballots remained, as of Wednesday morning, said Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Manager Kathy Fisher. More than 63,000 Yakima...
nbcrightnow.com
Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
Here’s who came out on top in the race for Benton County prosecutor
One candidate conceded over the weekend.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
KING-5
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
KIMA TV
Yakima health officials say the 'tripledemic' poses a threat to young children
YAKIMA, Wash.—Flu season is here, but that's not the only thing to watch out for. Health officials say you can also be at risk for RSV and Covid. The Yakima Health District (YHD) says during Covid, flu cases were lower than normal. Although statewide Covid mandates have ended, YHD...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza built in Sunnyside
”This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans.”. Two new granite walls were dedicated Friday at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza. Its 22 granite walls — nearly 70 tons in total weight — make it one of the largest —...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
nwpb.org
Benton County purchases, leases buildings for new recovery center
Benton County is closer to opening a Behavioral Health Recovery Center after purchasing the old Kennewick General Hospital and leasing additional space in Kennewick. The new treatment center in the Tri-Cities will serve people with drug addiction. It also will offer limited mental health treatment. Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin...
hotelnewsresource.com
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg Opens in Washington Sate
The Hotel Group this week celebrated the grand opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg with owner and developer Hogback Development. The 76-guest-room hotel is an all-suites, light extended-stay hotel located off I-90, located close to Central Washington University, and is within Seattle 110 miles to the west and Spokane 175 miles to the east.
ifiberone.com
Investigation into June 4 police shooting in Wenatchee turned over to prosecutor for review
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation of the June 4 officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee that left a 32-year-old man dead. The independent investigation has been turned over to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be...
KIMA TV
Geology officials say Rattlesnake Hills Landslide isn't getting worse, despite concerns
YAKIMA -- Some people who live near the Rattlesnake Hills Landslide have voiced concerns over it possibly getting worse. Local experts say as of now there is no cause for concern,. When this landslide started in 2017, it was moving around four feet per week. Now, five years later, geology...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness
One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
