Yakima County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board

Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
KING-5

Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
WHITE SWAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza built in Sunnyside

”This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans.”. Two new granite walls were dedicated Friday at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza. Its 22 granite walls — nearly 70 tons in total weight — make it one of the largest —...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
107.3 KFFM

After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End

It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
nwpb.org

Benton County purchases, leases buildings for new recovery center

Benton County is closer to opening a Behavioral Health Recovery Center after purchasing the old Kennewick General Hospital and leasing additional space in Kennewick. The new treatment center in the Tri-Cities will serve people with drug addiction. It also will offer limited mental health treatment. Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg Opens in Washington Sate

The Hotel Group this week celebrated the grand opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ellensburg with owner and developer Hogback Development. The 76-guest-room hotel is an all-suites, light extended-stay hotel located off I-90, located close to Central Washington University, and is within Seattle 110 miles to the west and Spokane 175 miles to the east.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police dog Trex dies after long illness

One of Yakima Police Department’s two patrol dogs has died. K9 Trex was euthanized Monday following a months-long illness, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. He was 5 years old. Trex, a Czech shepherd, had medical issues that worsened in recent months, Inzunza said. He was seen by various veterinarians,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent

Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

