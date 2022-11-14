Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Footage Captures Masked Man Offering Boise Residents Weed [Video]
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are many things that make us unique. There is a clear reason why so many folks are moving to our area and it is fair to say that the secret is out--and has been out--for a long time. In Boise specifically, there are places...
Idaho Receives First Grants for Massive Project to Expand Internet to all Americans
Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency is expected to make an official announcement on the funding this morning. Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for...
3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
KTVB
Workforce shortage taking bite out of Idaho local restaurants
National chains and other industries are luring some employees away with higher wages. For small restaurants, keeping up raises likelihood of price hikes.
IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching.
What Does History Tell us About how the Idaho Supreme Court Might Rule on Abortion?
Idaho drafted its original abortion statute at the First Territorial Session in Lewiston — 25 years before Idaho became a state and drafted the state constitution — in the winter months between December 1863 and early 1864. The wording of the statute is almost identical to statutes several...
kizn.com
Governor Little says lawmakers should look into property tax relief for some seniors
After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year.
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1