Idaho State

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
Big Country News

IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Idaho Capital Sun

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MIX 106

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Big Country News

Big Country News

