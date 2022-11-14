Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Northern Lights Festival returning to Incline Village, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors. The schedule is on the organization’s website at NorthernLightsTahoe.com, and most events are free.
Sierra Sun
Federal disaster loans available to small businesses in Nevada, Placer counties
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in 26 California counties and neighboring counties in Nevada are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, officials announced on Tuesday. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by a freeze in...
Sierra Sun
Lake Tahoe placed on travel, tourism company’s ‘No list’ for 2023
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has been placed on a travel/tourism company’s “No List” for 2023. Fodor’s Travel, a longtime tourist, travel company that publishes guidebooks and a yearly list of places to visit, or not, has recommended tourists bypass Lake Tahoe next year due to a “people problem,” — crowded beaches and trails and traffic that slows to a crawl that is also threatening the lake’s famous clarity.
Sierra Sun
Mooring lottery at Lake Tahoe opens in December
STATELINE, Nev. – Beginning Dec. 1, entries for new moorings, such as buoys and boat lifts, can be submitted to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency by eligible lakefront owners for the third lottery drawing allowed under the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan. A mooring lottery will be conducted annually until...
Comments / 0