411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
Jon Jones 'concerned' for Dominick Reyes' health after UFC 281 knockout loss
Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury: “I Need That Joshua Fight”
Although his hoped for late 2022 fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart before either man signed a contract, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still says he wants to face former world titlist Anthony Joshua. In fact, Fury indicated to The High Performance podcast that he needs a battle with his fellow Englishman in order to make his career feel complete. “I don’t think I can retire today,” he said, “because I need that Joshua fight.” Although Joshua no longer holds title belts, a match between the two has been on the horizon so long that it would disappoint fans if it turned out to be a mirage.
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Jake Paul Gives An Update On Logan Paul’s Injury
In an interview with DAZN Boxing (via F4WOnline), Jake Paul gave an update on the status of Logan Paul following his injury at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Logan suffered the injury halfway through the match. Jake said: “He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to...
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
411mania.com
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford messing up his bag says Teofimo Lopez on Spence fight not happening
By Chris Williams: Teofimo Lopez says Terence Crawford’s pride messed up the money he could have made fighting Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship. Instead of picking up a load of cash and the chance to become the undisputed champion at 147 against IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence, Crawford pulled out of the negotiations without warning and signed up to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
