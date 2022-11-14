ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes.

So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.

After the play, Allen and company rushed to get off another play to keep the referees from having a chance to get a second look at the catch, which can clearly be seen as an incomplete pass.

When speaking with reporters on Monday, Belichick claimed teams should have the opportunity to “challenge any play” provided they have the challenges available.

He elaborated further on the matter during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“There have been other examples of that, plays that have occurred in situations where teams couldn’t challenge because it was in two minutes or the rules prohibited those plays from being challenged,” said Belichick. “I get the forward progress and things like that, that you can’t challenge. I’m not talking about that.

“I’m saying not having the ability to challenge a play that could impact the outcome of the game, even calls like holding and pass interference and things like that, I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed. Again, that’s not my decision. It is what it is.”

Belichick does have a point.

Imagine if that Davis play happened in the Super Bowl of a game-winning drive. It would be a much tougher pill to swallow than the one Minnesota was forced to choke down on Sunday.

At the end of the day, they were fortunate to still come away with the victory. However, the next team might not be so lucky.

