NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
BBC
Keith Levene: The Clash guitarist and founding member dies aged 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and later guitarist for Public Image Ltd, has died aged 65, his close friend has said. Author Adam Hammond said Levene, who died on Friday, was one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Levene founded The Clash with Mick Jones...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Keith Levene of punk band The Clash dies, aged 65
Tributes have been paid to Keith Levene, a founding member of punk bands The Clash and Public Image Ltd, who has died aged 65. Hailed as an innovative guitarist who helped shape the sound of punk, Levene cowrote the song “What’s My Name” from The Clash’s 1977 debut album.Singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole described Levene as a “bona fide guitar genius”. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, The Guardian reported.He left The Clash before they released their first record, then co-founded the Flowers of Romance with Sid Vicious.After the the Sex Pistols disintegrated in 1978, Levene teamed...
Nik Turner, Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist, dies aged 82
Nik Turner, the co-founder of the British space-rock band Hawkwind, has died aged 82. A statement on the saxophonist’s Facebook page said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – the Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening.
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
Soul Train Awards 2022 will honor iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time with the ‘Legend’ award at this year’s ceremony for their outstanding contribution to the music industry for over four decades. Frequent collaborator with the legendary and late musician Prince, Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of the legendary band as well as his solo work.
Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Devin, Damanek, Amanda Lehmann, Laibach and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week
Check out this week's new prog music here and vote for your favourite. It couldn't be easier...
Kelela Announces Her Second Album ‘Raven’: It’s ‘My First Breath Taken in the Dark’
In September, Kelela re-emerged with new music after a four-year hiatus. Of “Washed Away,” her first release since a set of remixes to debut album Take Me Apart, she said, “I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.” Now, she’s announced that “Washed Away” was actually the first single on her forthcoming album Raven, set to be released on February 10th, 2023. “I started this process from...
The FADER
Song You Need: Joy Orbison’s journey through rave’s past and present
Often, when an artist is asked to pin down the infuences on their work, they shy away from specifics in an effort to maintain the air of genius inspiration. "We only really listen to '90s R&B," protest the gloomy indie band who stand accused of sounding a lot like The Cure and, frankly, nothing like Mariah Carey.
The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan review – an enlightening listen-along
In 1993, Bob Dylan released World Gone Wrong, an album of cover versions of what might be called pre-modern songs by some of the early blues and folk performers that he revered. Dylan’s sleeve notes for the album are a thing of wonder in themselves: short, sometimes surreal riffs on the timeless quality of stark and mysterious songs that sound old as the hills but, as his writing pointed out, possessed a deep contemporary resonance.
Guitar World Magazine
Frank Iero and Travis Stever teach you the gain-laden powerchord riffs and melodic lead arpeggios of L.S. Dunes' 2022
Learn the first track of the full-length debut from L.S. Dunes, which comprises members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria, Circa Survive and Thursday. Comprising My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed & Cambria’s Travis Stever, Circa Survive’s Anthony Green and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule, L.S. Dunes is perhaps one of the most exciting supergroups to coalesce in recent memory.
Bad Brains to Release ‘The Youth Are Getting Restless’ Among Several Upcoming Reissues
Legendary groundbreaking punk rock group Bad Brains have announced a series of reissues from their historic catalog. The band announced that their live album, The Youth Are Getting Restless, will be re-released early next year on January 20 via Bad Brains Records and ORG Music. Pre-order HERE. The Youth Are...
SZA announces new album ‘S.O.S.’ slated for December release
Five years after her breakout debut studio album “Ctrl,” R&B singer SZA is ramping up the rollout for her follow-up effort. The new project is called “S.O.S.” and is set for a December release date, according to a new Billboard interview. The sounds of the upcoming...
