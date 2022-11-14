In September, Kelela re-emerged with new music after a four-year hiatus. Of “Washed Away,” her first release since a set of remixes to debut album Take Me Apart, she said, “I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.” Now, she’s announced that “Washed Away” was actually the first single on her forthcoming album Raven, set to be released on February 10th, 2023. “I started this process from...

1 DAY AGO