Read full article on original website
Related
Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott that has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no sign of dimming.Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
ESPN
Why did Max Verstappen defy Red Bull in Brazil?
Max Verstappen's refusal to help Sergio Perez in his bid for second in the championship was reportedly based on frustrations that have been bubbling away for five months since May's Monaco Grand Prix. According to two Dutch journalists well connected to the Verstappen camp, the two-time world champion believes Perez...
Perez Furious With Verstappen for Brazil F1 Snub: ‘After All I’ve Done for Him’
Getty Drama and defiance are part of Red Bull Racing's culture. This was once again evident between Verstappen and Checo at the Brazilian F1 GP.
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher is facing an uncertain future at Haas beyond the conclusion of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Who could replace him?. Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and it is seen as increasingly unlikely that he will be back with the sport’s lone American team in 2023.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle. While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive...
When is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
NBC Sports
Mick Schumacher waits on Haas decision that will determine his future in F1
SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season
Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
Jalopnik
Max Verstappen Showed 'Who He Really Is' at Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez had some scathing remarks for teammate Max Verstappen after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Max Verstappen is the current, 2022 F1 World Champion, and fellow Red Bull driver to Pérez, but Verstappen refused to let Pérez pass during the final lap of the race for unknown reasons. By doing so, Verstappen didn’t just refuse to help his teammate at little cost to himself, but also refused an order from his team, according to Road and Track.
Autoweek.com
Report: Haas F1 Team Set to Oust Mick Schumacher
Nico Hulkenberg is signing on the dotted line of his 2023 race contract on Tuesday, according to multiple European sources including Bild newspaper. Autoweek has learned that an announcement is expected on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. Mick Schumacher was reportedly given...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: George Russell stays calm to win Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen
In the rarefied air at 780 metres above sea level and between the lakes and unyielding walls, this short Interlagos track, which is part drag strip part mountain pass, delivered a memorable three days of Formula 1 yet again. I must begin with congratulating George Russell on the first GP...
Qatar 2022 is actually happening: a horrifying but irresistible prospect
And now, finally, some football. For much of the 12 years since Sepp Blatter’s fumbling fingers ripped open an envelope containing one word and a thousand questions, the 2022 World Cup has been able to exist in our minds as little more than a surreal abstraction. A computer-generated simulation. Some Philip K Dick-infused vision of a future that might never come to pass; that could even somehow be averted if we made the right choices. But the time for daydreaming and denial is over. This is happening. Matty Cash is going to Qatar, and to greater or lesser extents, we’re all going with him.
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday. Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was "wholly to blame" for the incident at Interlagos and also dished...
Comments / 0