Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Related
Is Wright the wrong choice for Steelers?
The Steelers got back on the winning side Sunday afternoon with a 10-point win against the New Orleans Saints. It would’ve been a 16-point win, but kicker Matthew Wright missed two field goals.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gets promising update from Mike Tomlin after injury scare
There is nothing to worry about Kenny Pickett’s ankle. According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the rookie quarterback’s ankle is okay, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pickett was seen limping on the field in last Sunday’s 20-10 home win against the visiting New Orleans Saints, though,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Nervous, sloppy, unsure, Kenny Pickett isn't ready to be Steelers' starting QB
When Kenny Pickett became the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 1 quarterback as of the second half of the Week 4 loss to the visiting New York Jets, it felt permanent. Pickett’s the guy, his time is now, this is the beginning, you deal with hiccups, but Pickett stays in.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022
The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
Yardbarker
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2-sack game earns Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith AFC Defensive Player the Week
The return of the defensive player of the year resulted in a defensive player of the week. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was honored by the NFL as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday, three days after Highsmith had a strip sack among two sacks during a 20-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
Comments / 0