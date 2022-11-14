ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2-sack game earns Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith AFC Defensive Player the Week

The return of the defensive player of the year resulted in a defensive player of the week. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was honored by the NFL as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday, three days after Highsmith had a strip sack among two sacks during a 20-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
ClutchPoints

‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
