Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
Detroit News
Investigation of Oakland Co. doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs widens
Farmington Hills authorities have received 33 additional tips against Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran, who is facing several charges of criminal sexual conduct stemming from his longtime affiliation with youth hockey programs, Oakland County officials said during a news conference Wednesday. The dozens of new tips come after Levran...
Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved
In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Detroit News
'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall
At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts. The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.
Detroit News
No. 20 Michigan rolls to blowout win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic
Brooklyn, New York — A dominant effort in the paint in the first half. A blistering shooting performance in the second half. Contributions up and down the lineup. Add it all together and it proved to be a convincing winning formula for No. 20 Michigan, which rolled to a 91-60 blowout win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
Detroit district defers sale of Cooley High School
Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is revoking a recommendation to sell the vacant Cooley High School to local nonprofit Life Remodeled, bringing the discussion over the future of the blighted building back to the negotiating table.“There was apprehension to move forward with the sale as is,” Vitti said at a school board meeting Tuesday.The Detroit Public Schools Community District was preparing to sell Cooley, once one of Detroit’s most storied high schools,...
Detroit News
District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels
Detroit — Olympia Development and Related Companies plan $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit, fulfilling a longstanding vision for creating vibrant neighborhoods near Little Caesars Arena. The firms released details about the project Tuesday, saying...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents
There’s no catch and no income requirements, just an initiative to keep residents of New Center, Highland Park, and Hamtramck wired
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroit evictions on the rise as legal representation for low-income tenants stalls
Just over a year after the end of a pandemic moratorium on evictions in Detroit, the city is on track to return to pre-pandemic numbers of eviction filings. That’s according to a new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team. The report found that at the...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Detroit News
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
