BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved

In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall

At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts. The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

No. 20 Michigan rolls to blowout win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic

Brooklyn, New York — A dominant effort in the paint in the first half. A blistering shooting performance in the second half. Contributions up and down the lineup. Add it all together and it proved to be a convincing winning formula for No. 20 Michigan, which rolled to a 91-60 blowout win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chalkbeat

Detroit district defers sale of Cooley High School

Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is revoking a recommendation to sell the vacant Cooley High School to local nonprofit Life Remodeled, bringing the discussion over the future of the blighted building back to the negotiating table.“There was apprehension to move forward with the sale as is,” Vitti said at a school board meeting Tuesday.The Detroit Public Schools Community District was preparing to sell Cooley, once one of Detroit’s most storied high schools,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI

