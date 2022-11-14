The USMNT's 26-man roster has been finalized for the 2022 World Cup and the Americans will feature a plethora of players making their World Cup debuts. DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the U.S. roster eight years ago, giving many players the chance to shine in Qatar. Yedlin will wear No. 22 when the U.S. takes the field against Wales on Nov. 21. Christian Pulisic will sport No. 10 and be the focal point of a U.S. team looking to advance out of Group B, which also features England, Iran and Wales. With the World Cup 2022 start date just days away, it's time to show your support for the USMNT. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

