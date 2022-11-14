When it comes to professional racing and stunt drivers on YouTube, the name Travis Pastrana stands out. Like Ken Block and his Gymkhana and Elektricana series, Pastrana has his own series where he pulls off impressive stunts, sometimes in the company of other talented drivers. This latest one was a joint project with Black Riffle Coffee Company and Best Defense Foundation, and the cool thing here is that there is an actual plot, evolving around a local World War II veteran character in honor of Veterans Day. More than anything, the sequence looks like a modern-day interpretation of Smokey and the Bandit, but with custom-built, off-road vehicles driving around a small Texas town called Boerne.

1 DAY AGO