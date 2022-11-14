Read full article on original website
ECR signs Pierson to development deal
Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
10 Best Italian Motorcycles
Japanese motorcycle manufacturers may get the bulk of the attention and sales, however, Italian bikes stand out for blending elegant styling and design with heart-racing performance. Italian motorcycle manufacturers hire more than just engineers. They have designers who work with the performance team to create a bike that is a beautiful piece of art. The result is a bike that looks purposeful. Italian bikes stand out from the crowd with a bold statement, and it is not because they are mostly red in color. These 10 best Italian motorcycles combine elegant design with top-rated performance specs.
Suzuki To Crush Remaining MotoGP GSX-RR Race Bikes For Tax Purposes
Suzuki bowed out of Grand Prix racing in style when Alex Rins won the 2022 Valencia GP by nearly four seconds on November 6, 2022. Taking the last two of three races on the MotoGP calendar, the team proved its pedigree and worth, even if the House of Hamamatsu already announced its plans to pull the plug on the project by season’s end.
Off-roading on the ranch - Inside Mick Schumacher's happy place
Mick Schumacher looks completely calm. There is a sense, even if just for a fleeting moment, that Formula One and the outside world are a million miles away. This feels like a safe space for him, the eerie quiet of the North Texas ranch broken only by the throaty engine notes of Schumacher's off-road Can-Am Maverick X3 as he drives around a track. The circuit is dug into the brown Texan soil in the far corner of the 400-plus-acre property his family owns.
Ganassi signs Kiel, promotes O'Gara
Chip Ganassi Racing has made two key managerial moves that will impact its NTT IndyCar Series program and its dual factory efforts on behalf of Cadillac in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The changes start with the assignment of Mike O’Gara, CGR’s Director of...
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
Red Bull drivers have resolved team orders disagreement - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are “very clear” about where they stand after the team orders controversy at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused to return a position to Perez on the final lap of the race at Interlagos despite...
Watch As Travis Pastrana Uses A Subaru BRAT To Chase Down A Insanely Driven Jeep Wrangler
When it comes to professional racing and stunt drivers on YouTube, the name Travis Pastrana stands out. Like Ken Block and his Gymkhana and Elektricana series, Pastrana has his own series where he pulls off impressive stunts, sometimes in the company of other talented drivers. This latest one was a joint project with Black Riffle Coffee Company and Best Defense Foundation, and the cool thing here is that there is an actual plot, evolving around a local World War II veteran character in honor of Veterans Day. More than anything, the sequence looks like a modern-day interpretation of Smokey and the Bandit, but with custom-built, off-road vehicles driving around a small Texas town called Boerne.
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Shatter Porsche's Nurburgring Lap Record by 8 Seconds
The Mercedes-AMG One is not what most people would call “traditionally handsome” or “particularly attractive,” but it sure is fast. It’s also now the reigning street-legal king of the Nurburgring, after it shattered the record previously held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR back in 2018. And yet, it almost didn’t happen.
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Build Gets An Engine In New Video
We've been fascinated with Hoonigan's latest YouTube series, which documents the incredible Honda Ridgeline project the team has embarked upon. The finished product may have already been revealed at SEMA 2022, but the latest video details the final stages of the process, like fitting the IndyCar engine and experimenting with the vehicle's design.
NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway
NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
How the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Compares to the Competition
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is probably one of the most anticipated new cars this year. The second generation to be officially imported to the U.S. market (and the sixth generation overall), the new Type R has long been anticipated to be one of the best-driving sport compacts around, on the road and the track. But how does it measure up to its competitors?
Mick Schumacher increasingly likely to join Mercedes in 2023
Mick Schumacher is increasingly likely to join Mercedes as Daniel Ricciardo is expected to join Red Bull for the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen's Mom Is Fighting With Her Son's Teammate Sergio Pérez on Instagram
At the conclusion of last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing ordered Max Verstappen to give up his position to teammate Sergio Pérez. Verstappen, who has already clinched the World Championship, wouldn’t have gained much by finishing in sixth place instead of seventh, but Pérez, who is currently seeking every possible point to take second place in the Drivers’ Championship, could have used that bump. Now, in typical Formula 1 fashion, the whole thing has spiraled into a soap opera-worthy saga that involves Max Verstappen’s mom, Sérgio Perez’s family, and what really happened at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Czech Automaker Praga, Known for Race Cars, Airplanes, and Tanks Is Making a Hypercar
PragaPraga is best known for its experience in racing and hosting its own spec racing series. Now it wants to turn that knowledge into a road legal “extreme performance” car.
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
