ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The images of broken windows, and cased storefronts have become a focal point for businesses across the St. Louis metro in the last month. “We’re all fighting to stay alive and they’re targeting us,” said Ken Fowler, Director of Operations for Bella Bridesmaids, a boutique store that just opened in the Central West End a few weeks ago.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO