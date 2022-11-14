Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis attorney arms law office after car thefts
Albert Watkins says he’s offering his staff “the handgun of their choice” and firearms training. A frustrated Watkins says Richmond Heights police “don’t have the resources” to go after car thieves, so he’s taking counter measures.
Meat Thief Steals $250 Worth of Lamb From Straub’s, Flees in Jaguar
The thief had a taste for the finer things in life
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
KMOV
Metro businesses, community leaders look at new tools to combat smash-and-grab incidents
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The images of broken windows, and cased storefronts have become a focal point for businesses across the St. Louis metro in the last month. “We’re all fighting to stay alive and they’re targeting us,” said Ken Fowler, Director of Operations for Bella Bridesmaids, a boutique store that just opened in the Central West End a few weeks ago.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
‘What I witnessed, it was horrible’ – Horrific living conditions reported at Ferguson apartment complex
Following reports of roach infestation and mold, Ferguson city leaders are concerned about the health of hundreds of residents who live in an apartment complex.
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
Man shot, killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.
KMOV
WANTED: Highland police searching for man accused of stalking, burglary
HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV) – Police in Highland are asking for help finding a man accused of burglary and stalking. Officers released a photo of Hunter D. Michael, 30, Monday morning. According to the Highland Police Department, Michael is wanted for stalking and burglary to a motor vehicle through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Records reveal investigators have ‘no proof’ seized dogs were part of attack
Internal documents show a different side to the story regarding a fatal dog attack in north St. Louis over the summer.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy
A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years.
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis business owners
Businesses are fighting back against would-be criminals with a product you have to see to believe.
