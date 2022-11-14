Goodwin on whether Simpson will stay inside or move outside

The speed and athleticism featured in Clemson’s linebacker corps gives the Tigers the type of flexibility at the second level of their defense that they haven’t had in some time.

That versatility showed in Clemson’s 31-16 victory over Louisville last Saturday, when Barrett Carter made a seamless transition from his Sam/nickel spot to Trenton Simpson’s usual Will position, with Simpson missing the game due to an ankle injury.

Given how well Carter played at Simpson’s inside ‘backer position on Saturday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated Sunday that the Tigers would have to consider leaving Carter there and moving Simpson back to his old Sam position when he returns injury.

Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media Monday and was asked if there are a lot more possibilities now with positional responsibilities, considering how smoothly the changes within the linebacker corps went Saturday in Simpson’s absence.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Goodwin said. “There’s numerous potentials, and we’ll see how all that plays out this week.”

Simpson made the switch to Will this offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Tigers at Sam, which is more of an hybrid edge position than a weak-side ‘backer spot that’s played primarily in the box.

Goodwin was asked if the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Simpson, who bulked up some to play inside, still has the range to play more in space, cover and do things of that nature on the outside.

“I definitely think he can,” Goodwin said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, can run extremely fast, has great agility and speed and can do everything that we need him to do from that standpoint.”

A Butkus Award semifinalist and Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist, Simpson led the Tigers with 10 tackles and a pass breakup when he was last on the field at Notre Dame. The junior has played in nine games this season (nine starts), recording 60 total tackles (second most on the team) to go with three pass breakups, five quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

