Cobb schools will hold Virtual Learning Day Dec. 6 due to runoff

Cobb County School District central office MDJ

Cobb schools will hold virtual classes on the day of the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia.

"Due to a recently scheduled, state-wide runoff election which directly impacts many school buildings, Cobb Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday, December 6," Cobb schools spokesperson Nan Kiel said in a release. "Teaching and learning will continue through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System (CTLS)."

The Dec. 6 virtual learning day will be asynchronous, Kiel said. This means students will work independently at home. Teachers will review expectations with students the day before the runoff. There will be no required live classes online.

District staff's schedule will remain the same as it was on Election Day, Nov. 8.

In an email to Marietta City Schools families Friday, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said the district would not be holding a virtual learning day on Dec. 6.

"In MCS, only the Marietta High School Performing Arts Center is used as a polling location; we are confident this location, as it has in the past, provides the appropriate degree of separation and safety such that the voters will not impact our students, their safety, or their learning," Rivera said. "No other MCS campuses are used as polling places."