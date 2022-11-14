Read full article on original website
Susan Adcock Olander
4d ago
Why would you put something like this out there for criminals to read?
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Driver Test Questions Twin Falls Motorists Are Getting Wrong
I've been driving in Twin Falls for many years, and I keep seeing area motorists making the same poor decisions behind the wheel. I recently researched the most missed driving test questions in Idaho, and it all began to make sense. Ninety-nine percent of the questions on national driving tests...
Buck Left to Waste in Lincoln County
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley wildlife managers want to track down the person responsible for shooting and leaving to waste a mule deer buck in Lincoln County. The animal was found in hunting Unit 52 east of Black Butte along a Bureau of Land Management road and is suspected of being shot sometime between November 9 or the morning of 10th, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Investigating conservation officers were able to determine the buck was killed with a muzzleloader, but other evidence is limited. “We don’t have much information to go on about this incident” said Conservation Officer Cody Smith, “which is why we ask the public for their assistance. Often someone knows or hears something that can help us understand the circumstances surrounding the killing, and in this case, waste of game.” At the time there was an open muzzleloader hunt ongoing in the unit. Idaho Fish and Game says people that may know something can call Conservation Officer Alex Head at (208) 320-8877 or Conservation Officer Cody Smith at (208) 539-4416, or leave a tip at Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.
Idaho’s Unemployment Stayed Under 3 Percent in October
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The unemployment rate increased slightly in October while staying under 3 percent for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent the month before. The number of people not working in the state went up to a total of 28,173. According to Idaho Labor, the number of employed people grew slightly in October by 455 to a total of 933,268. The Twin Falls metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was one of four that saw over-the-month growth in nonfarm jobs at 0.2 percent; the highest was Idaho Falls with a 0.4 percent increase. The Twin Falls MSA also had the highest year-over-year job growth at 4.3 percent. Some of the biggest job gains from November to October were in accommodation and food services (4.8 percent) natural resources (2.3 percent), and real estate rental and leasing (1 percent). Private educational services, information, state government and local government, construction, transportation, and several other industries had seen the highest job declines.
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
Hagerman Mayor Forced to Resign for Living Outside of Town
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mayor of Hagerman had to resign following an investigation that found he wasn't living in the community he serves. The Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine announced now former Mayor Alan Jay resigned this week following an investigation launched in September. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office discovered Mayor Jay had been living in Twin Falls following a complaint. His residency violated the Hagerman mayor's oath of office. The Hagerman City Council President, Jared Hillier will serve as acting mayor.
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Texas Man Arrested after Interstate Pursuit Near Glenns Ferry
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly forcing other motorists off the interstate and running from police Saturday morning near Glenns Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and assault upon a peace officer. At around 11 a.m. troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies started getting reports of a driver in a Toyota Rav4 driving reckless and forcing other cars off the road near Glenns Ferry heading west. When troopers tried to stop the man he continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The driver tried to hit other cars and caused a semi-truck hauling fuel to veer off the roadway. ISP used a special maneuver to stop the Toyota and ended the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation and ISP is asking anyone with video of the pursuit or the Toyota driving erratically to call District 3 at 208-846-7550.
kmvt
Lori Vallow declared competent to stand trial
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow-Daybell will stand trial after being found competent. On Tuesday, a judge lifted the October order pausing the case. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with killing her children in 2019. They were reported missing months before their bodies were found...
Finally! Twin Falls Sheriff’s Lip Sync Challenge
Remember when the lip sync challenges were all the rage on social media? It has been one of the few social media challenges that I could get behind because they were not destructive or harmful. Finally! The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has released their lip sync challenge, and you are...
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?
A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
kmvt
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has died following an industrial accident Monday morning. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the incident occurred at The Rock Yard, a landscaping supply store in Filer. 31-year-old Brett Dayley died at the scene after a load of supplies...
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
