ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan Finally Gets Some Help as the Bulls Break Losing Streak to Get Back to Over .500

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Coming off back-to-back bad losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, the Chicago Bulls continued their “Last Dance” season on November 14, 1997, with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, needing a win to get back above .500.

And Phil Jackson got that victory with a well-balanced effort from his team, finally not needing to rely solely on Michael Jordan in a 105-92 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VnFA_0jAMFlmC00
Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson circa November 1997 | Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan still led the way for Chicago with a game-high 28 points, adding seven assists and four rebounds. In several of the Bulls’ outings early in the year, MJ often outscored his fellow starters combined, but that certainly wasn’t the case here.

Toni Kukoc had his highest-scoring game of the young season with 18 points, while Ron Harper and Luc Longley chipped in with 16 apiece. Dennis Rodman , who was moved back to the bench to start the game, grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Six Hornets hit double figures, but none of them scored more than 14 points. Bobby Phills and Matt Geiger hit that number, while Vlade Divac was just behind with 13. Charlotte’s usual leading scorer, Glen Rice , struggled shooting the ball, making just four of 13 shots for 10 points.

Bulls PTS REB AST STL BLK
Michael Jordan 28 4 7 1 1
Luc Longley 16 4 5 0 1
Toni Kukoc 18 1 2 0 1
Ron Harper 16 2 1 1 1
Jason Caffey 2 4 1 0 0
Randy Brown 8 2 3 2 0
Dennis Rodman 6 14 2 0 0
Scott Burrell 2 6 2 2 0
Joe Kleine 4 5 0 0 0
Jud Buechler 3 3 0 0 0
Keith Booth 2 0 0 0 0
Hornets PTS REB AST STL BLK
Glen Rice 10 2 1 1 0
Bobby Phills 14 4 4 0 0
David Wesley 11 1 6 1 0
Vlade Divac 13 8 3 1 0
Anthony Mason 2 8 5 0 0
J.R. Reid 6 7 1 0 1
Matt Geiger 14 9 4 0 0
Dell Curry 12 0 0 0 0
B.J. Armstrong 4 0 0 2 0
Corey Beck 4 1 2 0 0
Tony Farmer 2 1 0 0 0

Here’s a look at the NBA standings following all the action on November 14, 1997.

Eastern Conference W L
Atlanta Hawks 9 0
Milwaukee Bucks 5 2
New Jersey Nets 4 2
Miami Heat 5 3
New York Knicks 5 3
Charlotte Hornets 4 3
Cleveland Cavaliers 4 3
Chicago Bulls 5 4
Orlando Magic 4 4
Washington Wizards 4 4
Boston Celtics 3 5
Indiana Pacers 3 5
Detroit Pistons 3 6
Philadelphia 76ers 2 5
Toronto Raptors 1 7
Western Conference W L
LA Lakers 7 0
Phoenix Suns 5 1
San Antonio Spurs 6 2
Portland Trail Blazers 5 2
Seattle Supersonics 6 3
Minnesota Timberwolves 4 3
Utah Jazz 4 4
Dallas Mavericks 3 4
Houston Rockets 3 4
Vancouver Grizzlies 3 5
Sacramento Kings 2 6
LA Clippers 1 6
Denver Nuggets 0 7
Golden State Warriors 0 7

Up next for the “Last Dance” Bulls was a second matchup in five days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post ‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan Finally Gets Some Help as the Bulls Break Losing Streak to Get Back to Over .500 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine reflects on the impact of Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls swept the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals and beat Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers to win their first NBA Championship. Bulls star guard Zach LaVine was born in 1995, but years later, he found ways to witness Michael Jordan lead them to five more championships in seven years. LaVine talked about it during his appearance on the ‘Scoop B Radio podcast.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

218K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy