ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5amd_0jAMFfTq00

Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.

Credit: Fadeaway World

There was just one king of the NBA during the 90s, and that was Michael Jordan. He cost a number of his peers chances at championships, all the while leading his Chicago Bulls to two three-peats. The GOAT was unstoppable on the court and incredibly motivated off of it, constantly training to get better at his craft and finding ways to destroy his opponents.

But despite MJ's ultra-competitive nature that might have rubbed people the wrong way and led to him being called a bad teammate , youngsters adored him. Jordan's popularity was so massive at the time that people who didn't even know anything about basketball had heard his name. And so it stands to reason that everyone wanted to be 'Like Mike,' especially the young players that had made it their goal to make it to the NBA and succeed.

One such player was Paul Pierce. One of the best the NBA had ever seen, Pierce was a star in his own right. And he knew that from a young age, especially when he was in college. He was a fan of MJ, too, he admittedly had posters of him on the walls, and he still considers him the GOAT . But the first time he met him, it seems Paul's pride kicked in.

Paul Pierce Revealed His Thoughts When He First Met Michael Jordan In College

Becoming a superstar requires players to believe they are the best from a very young age. And Pierce, in college, was certain he was already amazing, including thinking that he could match up with Jordan if it came to it .

“I’m like, I can’t believe I have Mike in here. This dude, I had three posters on my wall when I was in high school of Mike, and he’s standing right here. I had a chance to shake his hand, watch him play in a preseason game. One of the greatest, if not the greatest, just to be able to have that moment with him,” Paul said. “That was an awesome moment.

“I remember I looked and I was like, “Ok I’m a little bit taller than Mike now. I could match up with him. I’m saying that stuff in my head, because I knew I never would’ve said it to him as a college kid.”

This occurred in 1997 when Jordan was still very much at the top of his game and was preparing to win the 6th championship of his career. It's a testament to Pierce's confidence that he thought that, but it's good that he didn't say it to MJ. From everything that is known about His Airness, he would have taken it personally and proved Pierce wrong right then and there.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
People

Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'

"No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," Dwyane Wade said Dwyane Wade is responding after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, alleged in a court filing this week that he's trying to "profit" from their transgender daughter Zaya's "name and gender change." Wade, 40, acknowledged the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address...
The Spun

Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusation

Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA. According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn't meet their "high standards" to forgo the shots.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy