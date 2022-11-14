Read full article on original website
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
China's Xi: Nuclear wars cannot be fought in Ukraine -China foreign minister
BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Indonesia, said nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear wars cannot be fought, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign minister.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange...
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China
TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday her mission in life was to ensure the island continued to belong to its people and that Taiwan's existence was a provocation to no one, in a fiery pre-election rebuff to China.
Japan's PM Kishida to meet China's Xi on Thursday
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen over Taiwan and North Korea.
China's security increasingly unstable, uncertain - China's Xi
BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.
Sunak’s meeting with Xi Jinping cancelled as G20 leaders discuss Poland missile strike
PM’s talks with Chinese president postponed in wake of missile strike near Poland’s border with Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to attend the G20 leaders' summit, which officially kicks of on Tuesday.
No Shift in Australia Defence Policy After Xi Meeting -Diplomat
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a step towards normalising ties after years of diplomatic freeze but would not bring a shift in Canberra's defence policy, Australian diplomats said. The leaders met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of...
Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland
Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes.The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which also included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.They pledged to offer their “full support” for Poland’s investigation into the incident, with preliminary assessments from US intelligence later suggesting the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.Mr Sunak then...
Yellen, China Central Bank Governor Yi Met for Two Hours of Talks -U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met for two hours of talks with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Bali, a U.S. treasury official said. "Their meeting had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said the official. "In the...
Russian strikes hits Ukraine's Odesa region, city of Dnipro
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian strikes hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region and the city of Dnipro for the first time in weeks on Thursday morning, and air raid sirens sounded all across the country amid fears that Moscow unleashed another large-scale missile attack. An infrastructure target was...
WRAPUP 12-Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
(Adds background, comments on North Korea) Both leaders stress need to get ties back on track. Indonesia seeks partnerships on global economy at G20. NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in blunt talks over Taiwan and North Korea on Monday in a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained U.S.-China ties from spilling into a new Cold War.
