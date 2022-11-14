ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft

Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle. Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood. Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
CHICKASHA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI makes arrest in Seminole County homicide investigation

SEMINOLE COUNTY (KOKH) — An arrest was made on Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in a rural part of the county on November 6 and found 33-year-old Russell Bolen dead at the scene. A...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Police investigate deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 7:45 Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 23rd and MacArthur. Investigators say at least one man was killed in the multi-vehicle crash. The entire intersection was shut down as police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK

