Dejan Kulusevski Calls Spurs Teammate "One Of The Most Underrated Players In The World"

Dejan Kulusevski has called Rodrigo Bentancur "one of the most underrated players in the world".

Kulusevski made the statement in an interview with BBC Match of the Day after Tottenham beat Leeds United 4-3 in their final game before the World Cup.

Bentancur scored two late goals as Spurs came from behind three times to beat Leeds in north London.

Kulusevski was Bentancur's main rival for the game's MVP award.

Making his first start at club level in almost two months, Kulusevski was heavily involved in two of Tottenham's four goals.

He provided a fine assist for Bentancur second goal on 83 minutes, which proved to be the winner.

Bentancur had made it 3-3 moments earlier after Leeds had failed to fully clear a cross from Matt Doherty.

Kulusevski will not be involved at the World Cup in Qatar after Sweden failed to qualify.

But Bentancur was named in Uruguay's 26-man squad last week as one of three Premier League players. The others were Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri.