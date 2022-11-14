OAKLAND -- A growing encampment near one Oakland elementary school has neighbors and parents concerned. There are about a half dozen people who live in the encampment behind Garfield Elementary School. KPIX 5 spoke with one resident of the encampment who said he didn't want his name revealed or his face to be shown on camera. "I was born and raised up here at this house, so I've been here like 52 years," he said. The resident says he actually attended Garfield Elementary as a child and now lives in one of the cars along 23rd Avenue on the backside...

