A lot of adults experience chipping or loosing a tooth. Missing or chipped teeth can make it so you feel less confident with your smile. If any of your teeth are damaged, your dentist may recommend dental crowns as a solution. Dental crowns can help restore your beautiful smile and normal teeth functioning. In the past, a crown meant that you’d have a silver or gold tooth, which may make you nervous about getting a crown. However, in more recent years, crowns have been made to mimic how your other teeth look. These cap-like coverings often consist of porcelain, ceramic, or certain metals and are designed to look and function like real teeth. If you are wondering whether or not a crown is a solution to restore your smile, then keep reading.

23 DAYS AGO