FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Augusta Free Press
Family: Mike Hollins has made it out of two surgeries, ‘will begin the long process of healing’
The family of Virginia tailback Mike Hollins released a statement tonight to announce that Hollins has successfully made it through two surgeries after he suffered a gunshot wound in Sunday’s deadly attack that left three of his teammates dead. “We want to thank his doctors and care team at...
Augusta Free Press
Tuesday press conference on UVA Football tragedy difficult even for veteran reporters
The last 24 hours have felt like a nightmare for UVA head football coach Tony Elliott, as well as the entire football team and school, the coach said Tuesday during a news conference. Trust me, from the approximately 150 gathered media in the John Paul Jones Arena media room, the...
Augusta Free Press
Williams: UVA Athletics will be able to help players attend funerals of fallen teammates
Members of the Virginia Football family have three funerals to attend in the next couple of weeks, spread out across three states. The NCAA won’t step in the way of UVA Athletics helping players who want to be there for their fallen teammates and their families. “The rules are...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police make arrest in case involving social media threats at UVA
A Charlottesville man is in custody following an investigation into social media threats against the University of Virginia reported on Monday. Bryan Michael Silva, 31, faces firearms and drug possession charges, according to Charlottesville Police, which received a report of the concerning social media posts at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Silva...
Augusta Free Press
Will Virginia try to play on Saturday? Elliott: ‘For me, the focus is not past today’
It would seem that the clock would be ticking on Saturday’s scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina football game, not that any football game is all that important right now. But it is Tuesday night now, and just out of courtesy to the folks at Coastal, a decision is going to have to be made soon.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
Augusta Free Press
Scott German: A tragic loss of life, a day that hasn’t made any sense
I’m 65, and I have experienced my share of tough days. I had to say goodbye to both parents, a couple of dear friends in my years. But today may have been the worst. Today just hasn’t made any sense. I’ve been shocked, saddened, angry, confused, in a matter of minutes, just to start over again.
Augusta Free Press
Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
Augusta Free Press
Our University of Virginia family is grieving today: We need to keep an eye out for each other
The University of Virginia family – current students, faculty and employees, alums and our families, fans of the athletics teams – is grieving today, and will be for some time to come. We grieve for three young men – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry –...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Decision ‘soon’ on status of the scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina game
This is hardly the most important news to come out today with UVA Football, but in terms of the game scheduled for Saturday with Coastal Carolina, the status is still undecided. “We’ll make a decision soon,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference. It seems...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure
The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email. The road had been closed since Oct. 24 for a culvert replacement project. For questions, residents are asked to contact the Stormwater Department at (540) 942-6626. Crystal Graham. Crystal...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner
The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Afton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Monday took the life of an Afton man. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of the crash on the 300 block of Ortman Road at 8 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old...
Augusta Free Press
Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday
The roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 is entering its final phase with traffic shifted into the roundabout on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed, and pavement striping is completed.
Augusta Free Press
Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving
Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
Augusta Free Press
Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport
Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport. The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students
The Family Literacy Program is a 10-week program designed for English Learner students in grades 6 to 9 and their caregivers. Launched by Waynesboro Public Schools and the Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education in September, the program focuses on career exploration and training opportunities for local careers in the Shenandoah Valley.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton documentaries will tell stories of Latino businesses and aftermath of 2020 flood
Staunton filmmaker and documentarian David Verde will release several films next year. One of the films is focused on North Central Avenue business owners in the aftermath of the 2020 downtown flood. “It was fall 2020, work was slow due to the pandemic and I was desperate for a project...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Real estate, personal property tax bill deadline pushed back to Dec. 19
The City of Charlottesville has announced it will change the due date for the second half of 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills. Bills originally due on December 5 will now be due on December 19, pending City Council approval. The change is temporary and will only affect...
Augusta Free Press
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until midnight. According to the alert, a wintry mix is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch...
