Charlottesville, VA

Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
Waynesboro: Ward D extended canvass complete, Woods to be certified as winner

The extended canvass for Ward D for the City of Waynesboro is complete, and incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter picked up a net gain of four votes over challenger Jim Woods. On Election night, it was reported to the State Board of Elections that Wood received 1,117 votes and Hostetter received 1,096 votes, a difference of 21 votes.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving

Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students

The Family Literacy Program is a 10-week program designed for English Learner students in grades 6 to 9 and their caregivers. Launched by Waynesboro Public Schools and the Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education in September, the program focuses on career exploration and training opportunities for local careers in the Shenandoah Valley.
WAYNESBORO, VA

