Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week 8Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 7 Recap / Week 8 PreviewUnder The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
2 East Texas men arrested, charged with robbery outside store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men were arrested and accused in a robbery outside of a store on Monday afternoon, said law enforcement. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk for allegedly robbing a man. They were taken to jail and […]
Shelby County Sheriff makes arrest connected to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ethan Myers of Joaquin, in connection with a homicide investigation. On Nov. 13, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. Upon entering the home,...
KTBS
Joaquin man arrested in weekend death of woman
CENTER, Texas -- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, has been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide. Deputies responded about 4 p.m. Sunday to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. They discovered the body of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin.
ktalnews.com
Benton teen missing after crashing grandfather’s car
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Brayson Donelson, who lives with his grandfather in Benton, was last seen asleep in his bet at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
ktalnews.com
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children. The 3-year-old child...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
Longview Police Officer who underwent open heart surgery now diagnosed with cancer, department asking for support
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. “Besides being a police officer, Larry Solomon is also a Marine, so all he knows is how to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants
In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
$1000 reward for information on who killed two bald eagles in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches game wardens are asking the public for help finding the person who shot two bald eagles, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. The bald eagles were found near the area of County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County and are believed to have been killed on or around Oct. 28, […]
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KTBS
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday. Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
Comments / 4