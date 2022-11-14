ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

Shelby County Sheriff makes arrest connected to homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ethan Myers of Joaquin, in connection with a homicide investigation. On Nov. 13, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. Upon entering the home,...
Benton teen missing after crashing grandfather’s car

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Brayson Donelson, who lives with his grandfather in Benton, was last seen asleep in his bet at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations

On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants

In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday. Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of...
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
