Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Crashes cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A couple crashes caused significant slowdowns in Dauphin County Wednesday morning. I-83 northbound before Exit 45/Paxton Street: A lane was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. I-83 southbound at Exit 47/I-283: A lane there was also blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash. Again, both crash...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bed bugs lead to movie theater closure in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Dauphin County, Susquehanna Township's code enforcement ordered three theaters at Regal Cinemas shut down Wednesday because of bed bugs. The police chief said the closure followed a complaint to the township. If all requirements are met, the chief said, the theaters could be back...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today

Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Roadwork is set to start today on Route 30 that will cause major delays for commuters. PennDOT officials say they strongly encourage drivers to find an alternate route to avoid delays at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township. The work will continue through Thursday. The eastbound side of Route 30 will be restricted to one lane during the early work and will shift to outside lanes on Sunday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PennDOT gets ready for possible snow

Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
YORK COUNTY, PA

