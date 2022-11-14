ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia Shooter in Custody

By Matty Willz
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6ncO_0jAMClfZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1bqD_0jAMClfZ00

Source: Win McNamee / Getty


A horrendous fatal shooting took place at the University of Virginia Sunday night. According to reports, the accused shooter is now in police custody.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr is allegedly responsible for the shooting death of three members of the University of Virginia football team. Two others were wounded. At this moment we’re unsure of their condition.

The shooting took place on a bus for the players returning from a trip.

Jones was a member of the team in 2018 but never played in a game. In the hours after the incident, reports went out on and around campus to look out for Jones. They listed what he was wearing and said he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

The details of this story are still emerging. Check back for updates.

Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their entire story, [ click here ].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy