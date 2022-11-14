Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides injury updates on Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs were both hit with injuries during Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss Saturday. Both Ricks and Gibbs transferred to Alabama during the off-season. Gibbs has started at running back for the Tide for most of the season. Ricks earned his starting cornerback role against Mississippi State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban
Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis
Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
Ole Miss Coach Apologizes to Player’s Mom to Get Back at Referees
Lane Kiffin is the Head Football Coach at the University of Mississippi. He is a very smart football coach and a genuine smart-ass too. Kiffin knows the rules and he knows when and how to throw "shade". Which is something a head football coach shouldn't and can't do when it comes to game officials. But that doesn't mean a smart coach can't get someone else to do his dirty work for him.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Award
Bryce Young will not repeat as a Heisman Trophy winner, but another Alabama player may repeat for a national award. Will Anderson, an outside linebacker, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. He turned in a dominant sophomore year that included 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures,...
Auburn Coaching Search: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin A Top Target?
As things heat up on The Plains, are Auburn’s eyes focused on Lane Kiffin?
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell shows big-time speed in practice video
Tyler Harrell adds speed to Alabama’s wide receiver room, but will he finally get on the field consistently?. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the transfer from Louisville is healthy. He recovered from a foot injury before leaving Louisville for the Crimson Tide, but Harrell has recorded one catch this season. Alabama fans have been waiting on him to be impactful in the offense. The Tide takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday, which could be Harrell’s moment.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama climbs one spot to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
Some Alabama fans are holding on hope for the Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the CFP Committee unveiled the new rankings and the Tide climbed up one spot. After debuting at No. 6, Alabama dropped to No. 9 and now it’s No. 8. Coach Nick...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks highlights Kendrick Law, calls him a ‘jokester’
Alabama football’s national championship run under Nick Saban was built on several things, but transformative talents and unsung heroes are the main two. Coach Saban enjoys having selfless players on the team that do everything to help the program succeed. Sometimes unsung heroes are not recognized, but they are the glue to hold a team together. Ja’Corey Brooks, a sophomore receiver, served as a glue guy in Alabama’s locker room during his first two seasons. He made clutch plays as a freshman in 2021, including a game-tying touchdown reception in the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Coach Saban called Brooks ‘a dog’ in Monday’s presser, respecting Brooks’ competitiveness for the team. The South Florida native identified another unsung hero in Tuesday’s media availability.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s Byron Young and Will Reichard earn SEC Player of the Week honors
Alabama earned its eighth victory of the season last week against Mississippi on the road. Two players for the Crimson Tide won Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their excellence in a 30-24 win over the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Will Reichard (placekicker) and Byron Young (defensive end) were very impactful for the Tide. Reichard, a senior from Hoover, Ala., gets his second Special Teams Player of the Week honor from the conference. He totaled 12 points in the victory over Ole Miss, including a trio of field goals. All three of his attempts, 39, 23, and 49 yards, came in the second half. Reichard made all three of his PAT attempts and had two touchbacks on seven kickoffs.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class will have opportunities to fill holes
Alabama football will have some big holes to fill next season, and members of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 recruiting class will have opportunities to help fill those slots. The Tide could possibly lose key contributors on both sides of the football at the end of the year. Those departures will open up the door for some of Alabama’s incoming freshmen to come in and make immediate impacts. The Tide’s defense will be heavily hit by those departures.
tdalabamamag.com
Greg McElroy reacts to Bryce Young’s intense speech to the offense vs. Ole Miss
Last Saturday Alabama fans and players witnessed something that’s likely never been seen before. A visibly emotional Bryce Young. Following the conclusion of the first quarter against Ole Miss, Young rallied the offense together to have an intense discussion over the disappointing start to the game. The clip went...
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama Tuesday Practice Ahead of Austin Peay
Alabama football practiced inside the Mal Moore Athletic facility Tuesday in full pads ahead of its matchup with Austin Peay. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Tyler Harrell can help with lack of explosive plays
Nick Saban is hopeful Alabama can find a way to get Tyler Harrell more opportunities as the Crimson Tide’s regular season comes to an end. Harrell transferred to Alabama from Louisville during the off-season. He enrolled during the summer, and many felt he would make an immediate impact with his speed. A foot injury has limited Harrell for most of the season, but he is back healthy after sitting out multiple games.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates injury status of KJ Jefferson, potential availability for Ole Miss
Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker, MRA’s Josh Hubbard, JA’s Lakin Laurendine – Three Of The Country’s Top Players In Their Respective Sports – Sign With Texas, Ole Miss, Auburn￼
Germantown’s Madison Booker, Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Josh Hubbard, and Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine – three of the top players in the country in their respective sports – signed their letters of intent with their college choice Wednesday on national early signing day. Booker and Hubbard, who...
