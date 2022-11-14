Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
WINKNEWS.com
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs
The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Bimini Bait Shack plans to reopen in 2023 following Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated right before the Sanibel Causeway, plans to reopen within the first two months of 2023 following damage from Hurricane Ian. First opening its doors in 2018, Bimini’s island atmosphere with live music, swing seats and a fish tank bar...
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Ian grace period to claim derelict boats in SWFL ends Tuesday
Hurricane Ian left boats scattered everywhere—on streets, in swales, even in people’s yards—and Tuesday is the last day for owners to get their boats out of derelict conditions before they are destroyed and taken to a landfill. Frank Colaco tells WINK News he has been waiting almost...
St. Matthew's House announces November food distributions
St. Matthew's House has announced food distribution Locations for the month of November. Below are the the times and dates of the distribution locations.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
WINKNEWS.com
Neighbors upset with smoke, smell from Cape Coral debris burning
Hurricane Ian debris is being burned just steps away from some homes in Cape Coral, and those living nearby are fed up with the smoke and the smell. Neighbors near the debris that is being burned near Diplomat Parkway and Burnt Store Road have adapted their day-to-day routines to avoid the smoke. They understand the community must clean up, but the smoke is too much.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Luxury Home in Naples with 5 Star Resort Amenities on The Market for $5.75 Million
2539 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2539 Escada Court, Naples, Florida is a custom-built estate just minutes to world class beaches, shopping and fine dining with picturesque pool and lake views from just about every room. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2539 Escada Court, please contact Jake Daniel Kuiper (Phone: 612-300-8020) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
Lodging
HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian
The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
WINKNEWS.com
Is it hard to find Christmas trees this holiday season?
It’s the time of year to buy a Christmas tree. But one difference this year? The Collier County fairgrounds will not sell Christmas trees, citing a nationwide shortage. However, other sellers in the area were able to get their Christmas trees. Collier County fair manager said it doesn’t make...
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it
How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
WINKNEWS.com
New Trattoria Angela serves authentic Italian cuisine in North Naples
Hospitable transplants from Italy launched a North Naples restaurant last week to share the Italian cuisine they grew up enjoying. Husband and wife Enrico and Angela Esposito, both born and raised in Bacoli, a small town in Naples, Italy, quietly opened Trattoria Angela on Nov. 7 next to Paragon Theaters in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
Englewood beachgoers feel impacts of red tide
Beachgoers say they definitely feel the impact after the FWC announced it found elevated levels of red tide algae in 16 beaches.
'The perfect symbol of Sanibel': Temporary repairs made to Sanibel Lighthouse
"The lighthouse is definitely the symbol of we’re coming back," said Kate Sergeant, who's excited to see repairs being done to the Sanibel Lighthouse
