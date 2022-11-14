ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up rolls throughout the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Project Clean-Up is getting the job done in Amarillo. Dozens of rollouts over the last many weeks have been loaded up and destined for the city dump. The most recent stop was in the Barrio Neighborhood in northeast Amarillo, to help that area...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material,” according to the press release.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX

