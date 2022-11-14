Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
Patriots’ Devin McCourty walks back Brian Daboll-Joe Judge Giants comparison
Devin McCourty is taking back some comments he made over the weekend. The New England Patriots safety went on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and talked about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Giants coach turned Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. BUY GIANTS TICKETS:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
Deshaun Watson’s return to Browns practice upstaged by severe outlook for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills
Deshaun Watson is inching closer to a return to game action in the NFL. On Wednesday, he was finally able to practice with the Cleveland Browns, with his 11-game suspension nearing its end. But what was talked about more than Watson’s return to practice in the Browns locker rooms was the looming heavy snowfall in Cleveland’s road game on Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Forces a Change at Kicker
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons ‘Fine’ But DeMarcus Lawrence OUT; Cowboys Injury Update at Vikings
FRISCO - "It's football.''. That is the by-rote answer that Micah Parsons has offered to the media over the course of his two NFL seasons whenever we ask him about his injury status. His Dallas Cowboys hope that same answer - times two - is correct this week as Dallas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Out After Emergency Appendectomy
While most Alabama Crimson Tide fans were busy focussing on the 30-24 victory at Ole Miss, one of their favorite former All-Americans was busy having emergency surgery. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly had an appendectomy performed following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 11 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray is the only injured quarterback who may need an injury cover this week. I don’t expect anyone to fight Colt McCoy midweek, giving fantasy managers time to see if Murray’s health improves by the weekend. Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston don’t project high enough to be considered bye-week options in Week 11 if they start on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Yankees Were Wise to Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo
The Yankees scored an early offseason win on Tuesday, re-signing Anthony Rizzo to a multi-year contract. The pact guarantees the 33-year-old first baseman $40 million and at least two more seasons in the Bronx. Rizzo’s new deal comes with a $6 million buyout on a $17 million third-year club option. So he can make as much as $51 million over three years.
