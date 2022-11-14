ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

The Celtics' new game clock trick, explained

The Boston Celtics have recently made waves for a game-clock trick they've pulled off while holding fourth-quarter leads. The maneuver isn't totally new -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is known for it -- but it has confused viewers and rattled opponents when Boston has used it this season. A...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays in Wednesday’s Celtics-Hawks Game

From Jayson Tatum's lob to Luke Kornet to Kornet's defense against Trae Young, Jaylen Brown slicing through Atlanta's defense, Payton Pritchard's buzzer-beater, and Al Horford thwarting Young at the rim, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Hawks game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch

It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games. The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fast-break points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
