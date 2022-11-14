Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
NBC Sports
The Celtics' new game clock trick, explained
The Boston Celtics have recently made waves for a game-clock trick they've pulled off while holding fourth-quarter leads. The maneuver isn't totally new -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is known for it -- but it has confused viewers and rattled opponents when Boston has used it this season. A...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays in Wednesday’s Celtics-Hawks Game
From Jayson Tatum's lob to Luke Kornet to Kornet's defense against Trae Young, Jaylen Brown slicing through Atlanta's defense, Payton Pritchard's buzzer-beater, and Al Horford thwarting Young at the rim, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Hawks game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Hawks: Largely Contained to the Mid-Range, Atlanta Can’t Keep Pace with Boston
The Hawks entered Wednesday night ranked second in the NBA in mid-range makes per game. But with Boston limiting their impact from beyond the arc, Atlanta struggled to keep up with its visitors. View the original article to see embedded media. It didn't help that the Celtics drilled 18/40 (45...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch
It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games. The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fast-break points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.
Lakers: Kevin Garnett Chose Between Celtics And Lakers In 2007
Everything may have hinged on a phone call.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade
Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
Here's Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. ...
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 126-122
The Oklahoma City Thunder fall to the 10-3 Boston Celtics despite a strong first half and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37-point showing.
Gilgeous-Alexander Puts on All-Star Performance in OKC Loss
Oklahoma City was defeated 126-122 at TD Garden by the Boston Celtics on Monday night, ending the Thunder's two-game win streak. Despite the loss, OKC's offense put on a show for the third consecutive contest, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Unsurprisingly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
Boston Celtics Without Two Key Players Against Atlanta Hawks
Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon have been ruled out of the game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks on November 16.
