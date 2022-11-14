ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
COLUMBIA, SC
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
FLORENCE, SC
Grand Strand restaurants providing Thanksgiving Day meals

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — If you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen preparing your own Thanksgiving meal, restaurants along South Carolina's Hammock Coast will be open if you still want a meal. For those looking for the perfect holiday buffet, you can make reservations at any...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
TAYLORS, SC
4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
SOCASTEE, SC
Fatherhood mentoring program holds event to educate Pee Dee leaders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Man 2 Man program of the Pee Dee held a lunch and learn Tuesday to educate mayors, city council members and other public officials about the importance of fathers in homes. The luncheon took place at the Florence Chamber of Commerce before a...
FLORENCE, SC
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe

WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
WENDELL, NC

