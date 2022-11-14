Read full article on original website
SNAP scam alert: Protect your EBT card, SNAP benefits from texting scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says they will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact...
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
South Carolina lung cancer survival rate among worst in nation, study shows
WPDE — The American Lung Association has released its 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report, and doctors say South Carolinians should be concerned. The 5th annual report shows the toll of lung cancer in the state; it examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Grand Strand restaurants providing Thanksgiving Day meals
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — If you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen preparing your own Thanksgiving meal, restaurants along South Carolina's Hammock Coast will be open if you still want a meal. For those looking for the perfect holiday buffet, you can make reservations at any...
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
4 displaced, 1 dog rescued after house fire in Socastee community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the Socastee community Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. One person was...
Running again: SC Democratic and Republican leaders react to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign
WPDE — Former president Donald Trump made the official announcement at Mar-A-Lago that he's launching his run for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night. This will be the former president's third presidential campaign. Local political leaders across the Palmetto state have shared their thoughts on Trump's announcement. There...
Fatherhood mentoring program holds event to educate Pee Dee leaders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Man 2 Man program of the Pee Dee held a lunch and learn Tuesday to educate mayors, city council members and other public officials about the importance of fathers in homes. The luncheon took place at the Florence Chamber of Commerce before a...
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe
WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
3-year-old Florida boy found dead in pond after going missing from home
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- A three-year-old Florida boy has been found dead after going missing over the weekend. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says 3-year-old Axel Caballero was located in a nearby retention pond after he wandered away from his home wearing a shirt and a diaper. A Florida Missing...
