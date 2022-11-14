ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Odds, Injury Report, Prediction

Hornets – 2.5. Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Report. Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) is DOUBTFUL. Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion), and Cody Martin (left knee procedure) are OUT. Pacers: Kendall Brown (health and safety protocols) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle sprain) are DAY-TO-DAY. Charlotte Hornets vs....
Do Colts still have a real chance of making the playoffs?

With a new optimism surrounding the team, can the Indianapolis Colts still become title contenders this season after their slow start?. In Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a disheartening loss to the New England Patriots. It was Indy’s third straight loss and Frank Reich was fired the next day. It seemed like Indy’s season was over, regardless of how many games were left on the schedule, and fans began turning their attention to draft prospects. However, the Colts shockingly hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and even more shocking, Saturday led Indianapolis to a victory in his first game in Week 10.
