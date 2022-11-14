With a new optimism surrounding the team, can the Indianapolis Colts still become title contenders this season after their slow start?. In Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a disheartening loss to the New England Patriots. It was Indy’s third straight loss and Frank Reich was fired the next day. It seemed like Indy’s season was over, regardless of how many games were left on the schedule, and fans began turning their attention to draft prospects. However, the Colts shockingly hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and even more shocking, Saturday led Indianapolis to a victory in his first game in Week 10.

