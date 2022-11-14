ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Democrat Andrea Salinas Wins US House Seat in Oregon’s 6th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas declared victory after the Associated Press called the race on November 14, 2022 at 6:47...
OREGON STATE
Voters in Oregon Pass Gun Control, Health Care Measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.
OREGON STATE
After Election, Marijuana Advocates Look to Next States

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
Democrat Tina Kotek Wins Oregon Governor’s Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
OREGON STATE
1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan's history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK's history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
OREGON STATE
Trump and DeSantis: A Simmering Rivalry Bursts into View

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.
FLORIDA STATE
Oregon Democratic Incumbent Sen. Wyden Seeks Reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, is seeking to retain the seat he’s held for more than 25 years in Tuesday’s election. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, won the Democratic primary with 90% of the vote and faces two candidates in the general election, Republican Jo Rae Perkins and Oregon Progressive Party candidate Chris Henry.
OREGON STATE
Slavery Rejected in Some, Not All, States Where on Ballot

Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana,...
OREGON STATE
ELECTION RESULTS: General Election November 2022

With the extended postmark deadline begining this year, some results in the general election are too early to call. This page will be frequently updated as ballots are counted. Of active registered voters, 47.36% have been counted in Multnomah County and 53.72% statewide. Below are current results for the General...
PORTLAND, OR
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

SALEM, OREGON—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a national Attorney Generalsettlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. This is the first settlement with state Attorneys Generals involving opioids and a national pharmacy chain, and more pharmacy settlements are expected in the future.
SALEM, OR
Eroding Trust in US Elections Taxes State Investigators

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon...
OREGON STATE
In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
Civil Rights Leaders March to Support Measure 114

Editor’s note: This article was updated and new photos added after the event. In the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, clergy and other community leaders gathered at the Vancouver Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, where Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., once gave a sermon back in 1961. They then marched to Dawson Park for a press conference to implore Oregon voters to address record-breaking gun violence by passing Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
Sen. Lawrence Spence and Rep. Bynum Join Black Women Leaders Across Oregon to Stand in Solidarity with Nataki Garrett

SALEM – Today, Senator Akasha Lawrence Spence (D-Portland) and Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) join Black women leaders across Oregon in releasing a statement celebrating Nataki Garrett, who has served as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s (OSF) Artistic Director since 2019. The leaders join in denouncing the racist death threats made against Ms. Garrett.
OREGON STATE
Tribe Seeks to Adapt as Climate Change Alters Ancestral Home

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, NM (AP) — This was a land of dense forests. A creek cascading through ponds in a canyon. A valley of sage and juniper with shady cottonwood galleries and many gardens. For thousands of years, the Tewa people of Kha’p’o Owingeh — Valley of the Wild...
Wes Moore and Black Democrats Aim to Make Maryland History

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
