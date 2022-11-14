Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Andrea Salinas Wins US House Seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas declared victory after the Associated Press called the race on November 14, 2022 at 6:47...
Voters in Oregon Pass Gun Control, Health Care Measures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.
After Election, Marijuana Advocates Look to Next States
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Democrat Tina Kotek Wins Oregon Governor’s Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
1920s: The Oregon Klan Self-Destructs
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Trump and DeSantis: A Simmering Rivalry Bursts into View
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.
Oregon Democratic Incumbent Sen. Wyden Seeks Reelection
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, is seeking to retain the seat he’s held for more than 25 years in Tuesday’s election. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, won the Democratic primary with 90% of the vote and faces two candidates in the general election, Republican Jo Rae Perkins and Oregon Progressive Party candidate Chris Henry.
Slavery Rejected in Some, Not All, States Where on Ballot
Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana,...
ELECTION RESULTS: General Election November 2022
With the extended postmark deadline begining this year, some results in the general election are too early to call. This page will be frequently updated as ballots are counted. Of active registered voters, 47.36% have been counted in Multnomah County and 53.72% statewide. Below are current results for the General...
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
SALEM, OREGON—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a national Attorney Generalsettlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. This is the first settlement with state Attorneys Generals involving opioids and a national pharmacy chain, and more pharmacy settlements are expected in the future.
Eroding Trust in US Elections Taxes State Investigators
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon...
Slave Owners’ Family Members Found by Black Genealogist Were Sold by the Jesuits
The monthly Genealogical Forum of Oregon’s African American Special Interest Group will be Saturday, Nov.19, from noon to 2 p.m. The presenter will be Patricia Bayonne-Johnson, who has discovered her ancestors who were enslaved and then sold by the Jesuits of Georgetown. The public is invited to attend via Zoom.
In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Contest Promoting Young Worker Safety in Oregon is Open to High School Students
Salem – High school students across Oregon are encouraged to let their video or graphic design skills shine by engaging in a competition held for a good cause: increasing awareness about workplace safety for young workers. They will have the opportunity to do so using updated contest rules. Those...
Civil Rights Leaders March to Support Measure 114
Editor’s note: This article was updated and new photos added after the event. In the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, clergy and other community leaders gathered at the Vancouver Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, where Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., once gave a sermon back in 1961. They then marched to Dawson Park for a press conference to implore Oregon voters to address record-breaking gun violence by passing Measure 114.
Sen. Lawrence Spence and Rep. Bynum Join Black Women Leaders Across Oregon to Stand in Solidarity with Nataki Garrett
SALEM – Today, Senator Akasha Lawrence Spence (D-Portland) and Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) join Black women leaders across Oregon in releasing a statement celebrating Nataki Garrett, who has served as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s (OSF) Artistic Director since 2019. The leaders join in denouncing the racist death threats made against Ms. Garrett.
Tribe Seeks to Adapt as Climate Change Alters Ancestral Home
SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, NM (AP) — This was a land of dense forests. A creek cascading through ponds in a canyon. A valley of sage and juniper with shady cottonwood galleries and many gardens. For thousands of years, the Tewa people of Kha’p’o Owingeh — Valley of the Wild...
Report Shows Trump Officials Gathered Intel on Oregon BLM Protesters
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their...
Wes Moore and Black Democrats Aim to Make Maryland History
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0