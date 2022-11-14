BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team will play their second home game of the season and first game at Stabler Arena for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountain Hawks take on Marist with game time set for 7 p.m. Lehigh leads the overall series 6-0 and won the last meeting in 2018, 78-72. Lehigh (1-2) is coming into the game after earning its first victory of the year with a 97-58 win over Division III Misericordia on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena inside Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks played their first game inside Grace Hall since 1979. A balanced scoring effort saw 14 different Mountain Hawks record a point Sunday, with four of them scoring in double-figures.Keith Higgins Jr. recorded 17 points, going 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from long-distance and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Higgins added three rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal while Tyler Whitney-Sidney also made six baskets from the floor, one 3-pointer, and both of his foul shots for his 15 points.

