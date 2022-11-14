ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Take on Marist in Stabler Arena Wednesday Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team will play their second home game of the season and first game at Stabler Arena for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountain Hawks take on Marist with game time set for 7 p.m. Lehigh leads the overall series 6-0 and won the last meeting in 2018, 78-72. Lehigh (1-2) is coming into the game after earning its first victory of the year with a 97-58 win over Division III Misericordia on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena inside Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks played their first game inside Grace Hall since 1979. A balanced scoring effort saw 14 different Mountain Hawks record a point Sunday, with four of them scoring in double-figures.Keith Higgins Jr. recorded 17 points, going 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from long-distance and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Higgins added three rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal while Tyler Whitney-Sidney also made six baskets from the floor, one 3-pointer, and both of his foul shots for his 15 points.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Four Mountain Hawks Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While the Lehigh women's soccer team wrapped up its season just a few weeks ago, the Mountain Hawks continue to earn more awards. Graduate student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy, junior Emma Roesing and sophomore Corinne Lyght were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Hottinger Named Patriot League Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball senior Frannie Hottinger was named Patriot League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Hottinger, who was named to the preseason all-league team, has enjoyed an incredible start to her senior season. This is the first Patriot League Player of the Week honor of Hottinger's career and the first time a Lehigh player is bringing home the honors since Mackenzie Kramer did on Feb. 14 of last season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Schulte and Stewart Selected to All-League Second Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A pair of sophomore student-athletes from the Lehigh volleyball program, Megan Schulte and Emily Stewart, were selected as All-Patriot League second team honorees announced on Monday by the league. These are the first all-league accolades for both Schulte and Stewart. The Mountain Hawks earn their first...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Forrest Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's soccer defender Euan Forrest was named to CSC Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. The Academic All-District teams, selected by the College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.
BETHLEHEM, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

Reading, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The York Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - Green Pond on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday

Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday is a time to support local businesses and shop at some of our favorite stores in the Lehigh Valley! Emmaus Main Street Partners loves to support the local businesses in Emmaus! Join Emmaus and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, November 26 for Small Business Saturday.
EMMAUS, PA
Newswatch 16

Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No injuries when train hits disabled car in Fleetwood

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to a crash involving a train in Fleetwood. A 69 News viewer sent a photo of the scene on the tracks across South Richmond Street, near West Locust Street. A train hit a disabled car around 5:45 a.m., according to...
FLEETWOOD, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
KUTZTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy