This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Take on Marist in Stabler Arena Wednesday Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team will play their second home game of the season and first game at Stabler Arena for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountain Hawks take on Marist with game time set for 7 p.m. Lehigh leads the overall series 6-0 and won the last meeting in 2018, 78-72. Lehigh (1-2) is coming into the game after earning its first victory of the year with a 97-58 win over Division III Misericordia on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena inside Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks played their first game inside Grace Hall since 1979. A balanced scoring effort saw 14 different Mountain Hawks record a point Sunday, with four of them scoring in double-figures.Keith Higgins Jr. recorded 17 points, going 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from long-distance and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Higgins added three rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal while Tyler Whitney-Sidney also made six baskets from the floor, one 3-pointer, and both of his foul shots for his 15 points.
lehighsports.com
Four Mountain Hawks Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While the Lehigh women's soccer team wrapped up its season just a few weeks ago, the Mountain Hawks continue to earn more awards. Graduate student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy, junior Emma Roesing and sophomore Corinne Lyght were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon.
lehighsports.com
Hottinger Named Patriot League Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball senior Frannie Hottinger was named Patriot League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Hottinger, who was named to the preseason all-league team, has enjoyed an incredible start to her senior season. This is the first Patriot League Player of the Week honor of Hottinger's career and the first time a Lehigh player is bringing home the honors since Mackenzie Kramer did on Feb. 14 of last season.
lehighsports.com
Schulte and Stewart Selected to All-League Second Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A pair of sophomore student-athletes from the Lehigh volleyball program, Megan Schulte and Emily Stewart, were selected as All-Patriot League second team honorees announced on Monday by the league. These are the first all-league accolades for both Schulte and Stewart. The Mountain Hawks earn their first...
lehighsports.com
Forrest Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's soccer defender Euan Forrest was named to CSC Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. The Academic All-District teams, selected by the College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be a starter or key reserve.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking restrictions to be in place for Saturday's Lafayette vs. Lehigh football game in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College vs. Lehigh University football game this Saturday will prompt road closures in Easton. The parking restrictions will be in place near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium from 7 a.m. until the end of the game around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.
Reading, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Easton Area School Board to vote on new athletic director
The Easton Area School Board will vote on the replacement of longtime and retiring athletic director Jim Pokrivsak on Tuesday night, according to board meeting’s agenda. Matthew Baltz will fill the position, pending board approval, on Jan. 24. Pokrivsak’s retirement date is Jan. 23. Baltz, an Easton alum,...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure destination is coming soon to the Easton area. HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course, is set to open in the spring at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, in Williams Township, according to a news release.
thevalleyledger.com
Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday
Shop Local, Shop Emmaus! Small Business Saturday is a time to support local businesses and shop at some of our favorite stores in the Lehigh Valley! Emmaus Main Street Partners loves to support the local businesses in Emmaus! Join Emmaus and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, November 26 for Small Business Saturday.
Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute lockdown ends after yet another threat (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The lockdown ended at 10:14 a.m. after a Pennsylvania State Police search determined the building was safe, according to an updated post on Lehigh Career & Technical Institute’s website. The investigation is continuing. “LCTI’s school counselors are available to meet with students who may be struggling with feelings...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
WFMZ-TV Online
No injuries when train hits disabled car in Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to a crash involving a train in Fleetwood. A 69 News viewer sent a photo of the scene on the tracks across South Richmond Street, near West Locust Street. A train hit a disabled car around 5:45 a.m., according to...
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates
LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
