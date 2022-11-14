ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cimarron County, OK

OK Department of Transportation treating roads during winter weather

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
BOISE CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are currently treating roads throughout the Oklahoma Panhandle due to ongoing winter weather conditions.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, officials said they are treating “slick spots” in Cimarron County, Texas County and Beaver County. Officials also said they are pre-treating bridges and roads in other regions of the state.

According to a Facebook post from the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, officials said roadways are being impacted by winter weather, with visibility being reported as 200 yards.

“Big thank you to the Highway road crews that have been out putting in work to ensure safe travel,” the post read. “Let’s make sure we’re all leaving with plenty of time to get there safe and sound. Enjoy the snow and have a great day out there!”

Officials with the department are asking drivers through the winter weather conditions to follow these tips:

  • Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment with crews needing room to maneuver and engage in plowing or spreading materials without notice;
  • Allow extra space between vehicles to provide an adequate distance for braking;
  • Be aware of ‘black ice’ which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice;
  • Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time for reaching destinations.

Officials also stressed that drivers should follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the OK Roads website or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile application

