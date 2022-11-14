'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds

One Colorado fisherman broke a record that once stood for an impressive 75 years after he reeled in a massive brook trout just last month. On October 8, Matt Smiley traveled as much as 11,130 feet above elevation to hit the waters during a fishing trip. This trip ended up being an experience that put Smiley on the books, too. After he broke the record for heaviest brook trout caught in the state. The fisherman broke this record after pulling in a brook trout that measures 26.25 inches long. The brook trout was 16 inches, per Out There Colorado. It also came in weighing an impressive eight pounds, nine ounces.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO