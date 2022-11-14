Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council rejects construction bids for rec, aquatic center, changes schedule
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday evening voted to reject all bids for construction on the recreation and aquatics center project. The city received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million for the estimated $52 million project.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City raises airport landing fees, approves defensible space agreement with Conservancy
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Airport will be raising its landing fees for visitors, following approval from the South Lake Tahoe City Council during its Tuesday, Nov. 15, meeting. The goal of the landing fee adjustments is to make the airport more self-sufficient and less reliant...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe planners to consider special permit for car rental business
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday will consider allowing a temporary use permit to allow for a car rental shop on Lake Tahoe Boulevard called “Rent a Toyota.”. The current property at 2296 Lake Tahoe Boulevard is operated by Jim Bagan...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
2news.com
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County school board challengers win races
School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Christmas tree permit in-person sales draws hundreds, permits still available
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperature was in the teens when the line started forming Monday for Christmas tree permits in the Lake Tahoe Basin that went on sale at 8 a.m. The line grew and by mid-morning stretched out of the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management...
2news.com
Placer County Takes Back Approval for Big Developments
The county and developers will now have to create a new draft of planning. The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing about the project.
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Election update: El Dorado County races becoming clear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Brooke Laine has won the race for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor and the battle for three seats on South Lake Tahoe City Council has widened according to the latest update from the elections office. With 850 ballots still to be processed, Laine...
fernleyreporter.com
Public comment period open for Nevada Cement Company air permit
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (BAPC) has entered the public notice period for the three renewals, four minor revisions, and an operating permit to construct (OPTC) rollover to Class I Air Quality Operating Permit for Nevada Cement Company. The public comment period...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe’s largest wetland restoration wraps up construction after 3 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Major construction is complete for the multi-year Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration project, Lake Tahoe’s largest ever wetland restoration, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday. The Conservancy has completed steps to repair damage caused by 20th century development, restoring and enhancing hundreds of acres...
Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives
RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining. But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
Mountain Democrat
Cameron Park Lake’s future debated, looking less murky
• Aerators to improve lake health, lagoon may be replaced with splash pad. The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds.
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Coalition for Homeless thankful for angel donors
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced this week it has received a $100,000 donation from Kyle and Jessica Aster. The Asters made a donation of $100,000 that will help with operational shortfall as winter begins, said a news release. “These funds are helping at...
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The introduction of the resolution adopting new regulations to the fire code is scheduled to go before the East Fork Fire Protection District Board of Trustees 1 p.m. today at their regular meeting, held at 1694 County Road in Minden. A session on flood preparation and...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
