ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County school board challengers win races

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Election update: El Dorado County races becoming clear

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Brooke Laine has won the race for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor and the battle for three seats on South Lake Tahoe City Council has widened according to the latest update from the elections office. With 850 ballots still to be processed, Laine...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Public comment period open for Nevada Cement Company air permit

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (BAPC) has entered the public notice period for the three renewals, four minor revisions, and an operating permit to construct (OPTC) rollover to Class I Air Quality Operating Permit for Nevada Cement Company. The public comment period...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe’s largest wetland restoration wraps up construction after 3 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Major construction is complete for the multi-year Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration project, Lake Tahoe’s largest ever wetland restoration, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday. The Conservancy has completed steps to repair damage caused by 20th century development, restoring and enhancing hundreds of acres...
NEVADA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Cameron Park Lake’s future debated, looking less murky

• Aerators to improve lake health, lagoon may be replaced with splash pad. The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Coalition for Homeless thankful for angel donors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced this week it has received a $100,000 donation from Kyle and Jessica Aster. The Asters made a donation of $100,000 that will help with operational shortfall as winter begins, said a news release. “These funds are helping at...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The introduction of the resolution adopting new regulations to the fire code is scheduled to go before the East Fork Fire Protection District Board of Trustees 1 p.m. today at their regular meeting, held at 1694 County Road in Minden. A session on flood preparation and...
MINDEN, NV
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy