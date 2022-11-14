Read full article on original website
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Larchwood Man Faces Felony OWI Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man faces a felony charge after an incident on Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court by the county sheriff’s office, on Saturday evening, 44-year-old Leonard Nathan Young of Larchwood was found to allegedly be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy says when he met Young, Young did not dim his headlights. When the deputy was behind Young, Young allegedly crossed the fog line and did not stop or slow down when the deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren.
Hadley man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County
LAKE WILSON, MN (KMHL) — One man is injured following a one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 this morning (Tuesday), a 1997 Chevy GMT 400 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Leeds Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled.
Man guilty of assaulting Sheldon pastor
PRIMGHAR—A 39-year-old Sheldon man has been found guilty of several charges after he assaulted a pastor following a Sunday evening worship service in August in Sheldon. The case against Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
