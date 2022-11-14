Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday. The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley. The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Van-Manure Spreader Collision Near Farley
Two people are hospitalized after an accident Monday night near Farley. Just before 7:20 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Peosta PD, along with the Farley Fire Department and EMS and Epworth EMS, responded to 7815 Farley Rd for a two-vehicle accident. A Toyota Sienna van rear-ended a...
KCRG.com
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found
A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself. The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
1650thefan.com
Two Hurt in Early Saturday Semi Crash
Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning. At around 1:40AM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported to a crash scene along US Highway 20 at mile marker 261, located east of Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling west on the highway hit the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Officials say both vehicles suffered significant damage leading to a shutdown of the westbound lanes that lasted for several hours. The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The driver of the semi that hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control. No names have been released.
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Robert James Moroney – Manchester
Robert James Moroney, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Oak Park. Place Assisting Living in Dubuque. He was born on April 4, 1937, on the family farm near Masonville, the son of. William and Catherine (Behan) Moroney. Bob was raised and educated near Masonville...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
KCJJ
Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat
A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
